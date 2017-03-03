Large scale Kerala Cannabis distributor arrested

Share ! tweet







The Colombo District’s Anti-Vice Unit has arrested two individuals involved in a large scale Kerala Cannabis distribution racket along with over 240 kg of narcotics, police reveal.

They added that one of the individuals involved in the distribution was arrested near Grandpass, where he had 16kg of Kerala Cannabis in his possession at the time.

Upon further questioning, the individual revealed that an additional 230kg of Kerala Cannabis was stored in a place near Bulugahagoda, in Ganemulla – where the second individual was arrested, sources reveal. The two individuals are to be presented to the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court..