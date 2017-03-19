Laptop with secret files on Trump, Hillary stolen

Share ! tweet







The U.S. Secret Service is reportedly “freaking” after one of the protective agency’s laptops containing pertinent national security information was stolen, CBS News reported Friday. The laptop reportedly went missing Thursday morning in New York City. That’s when the New York Daily News reported an individual stepped out of a car and then took the laptop from the Secret Service agent’s vehicle, which was parked in the agent’s driveway.

The individual was then seen walking away from the agent’s vehicle while carrying a backpack. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues broke the story Thursday. Politico’s Kenneth Vogel said that the agency charged with protecting President Donald Trump and his family is “freaking” over the incident.

“Source tells me that protective perimeter pins & other @SecretService communication equipment also was stolen, and that USSS is FREAKING,” Vogel tweeted. Trump’s wife, first lady Melania Trump, and their 10-year-old son Barron Trump are living in Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan while Barron Trump finishes out the school year. The “stolen” laptop reportedly contains floor plans of Trump Tower, along with evacuation procedures should the first family need to exit the skyscraper due to any threat.

The Daily News reported the computer also has information related to the investigation into former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton private email server. The Secret Service agent’s access key card was also reportedly taken, although it wasn’t clear what the key card is used for. The agent’s security clearance also was not immediately clear. The Secret Service issued a statement Friday, confirming the breach but withholding details for now.