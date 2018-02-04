Laptop dance deleted from Independence parade

Sri Lankan authorities have scrapped a “laptop dance” by school girls during the main Independence Day parade in Colombo after the unconventional item attracted ridicule on social media.

Unlike the erotic art of lap dance, the 21st century Sri Lankan version was performed by students dressed in black leggings, yellow skirts and black short-sleeved jackets to symbolize the computers given by the education department.

They were to rhythmically punch the air with notebook computer replicas made of wood and painted black and yellow to match their highly modest costumes.