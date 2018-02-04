Home / ART / Laptop dance deleted from Independence parade

Laptop dance deleted from Independence parade

neo 5 hours ago ART Leave a comment 34 Views

Sri Lankan authorities have scrapped a  “laptop dance” by school girls during the main Independence Day parade in Colombo after the unconventional item attracted ridicule on social media.

 

Unlike the erotic art of lap dance, the 21st century Sri Lankan version was performed by  students  dressed in black leggings, yellow skirts and black short-sleeved jackets to symbolize the computers given by the education department.

 

They were to rhythmically punch the air with notebook computer replicas made of wood and painted black and yellow to match their highly modest costumes.

About neo

Check Also

Sri Lanka is grateful to South Korea – Daya

Minister Daya Gamage says Sri Lanka is very grateful to South Korea for her readiness …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved