Lanka to release 85 Indian fishermen

The Government of Sri Lanka has decided to release all 85 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has made the request following a discussion held with Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Minister Mahinda Amaraweera yesterday. Accordingly the Prime Minister’s office has informed the Attorney General of the decision.

Meanwhile Indian government has also agreed to release 19 Sri Lankan fishermen in their custody, fisheries ministry said.

However Fisheries Minister Amaraweera said that the government had already started a programme to solve the India- Sri Lanka fishing issue.

The Indian officials has also accepted the damage done by Indian poachers bottom trawling in the seas off the Northern province of Sri Lanka and the Indian government has banned the issuing of license for bottom trawling and 92 boats that has been engaged in bottom trawling had been sent to the International waters, Minister Amaraweera.

The development comes two days after Tamil Nadu fisherman K. Britjo was shot dead in the Palk Bay.

Tamil Nadu fishermen have accused the Sri Lankan Navy of opening fire at the fisherman, but the Sri Lankan Navy has denied the charge.