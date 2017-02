Share ! tweet







Lanka Sathosa Chairman Dr.Rohantha Athukorale- told media yesterday in Colombo that all Lanka Sathosa outlets in the country have started selling several varieties of rice at controlled prices. According to him, Red Kekulu and White Kekulu are sold at Rs. 70 per kilo, Nadu at Rs. 72 per kilo and Samba at Rs. 80 per kilo.



The chairman said that rice can be bought at above prices, retail or wholesale, at any Lanka Sathosa outlet as rice stocks have been distributed to all parts of the country.