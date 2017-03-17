Lanka Hospitals denies “Swine Flu” rumours

Share ! tweet







Lanka Hospital authorities today categorically rejected rumours circulating on social media websites that Maldivian patients diagnosed with swine flu had been admitted to the hospital and that several of them had died.

Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. Prasad Medawatte said only 12 Maldivian were currently undergoing treatment — 10 were surgical operations and two were for general medical care but there were none admitted with symptoms of swine flu.

He said the rumours were baseless, malicious and defamatory aimed at tarnishing the image of the hospital.