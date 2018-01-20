Lanka delays implementing rights pledges to UN – HRW

The Sri Lankan government has stalled on its key pledges to provide justice for conflict-related violations and strengthen human rights protections, Human Rights Watch says in its World Report 2018.

The government took some steps in 2017 to reduce restrictions on speech and assembly, but there was little progress on transitional justice initiatives agreed to at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2015, it said.

In the 643-page World Report, its 28th edition, Human Rights Watch reviews human rights practices in more than 90 countries. In his introductory essay, Executive Director Kenneth Roth writes that political leaders willing to stand up for human rights principles showed that it is possible to limit authoritarian populist agendas. When combined with mobilized publics and effective multilateral actors, these leaders demonstrated that the rise of anti-rights governments is not inevitable.