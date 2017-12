Landslide warnings issued to six districts by NBRO

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide warnings to 6 districts due to hazardous situations created by the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC), has issued a warning to the 6 districts till 9.00pm today.

Accordingly residents of Ratnapura, Galle, Hambantota, Matara, Kalutara and Badulla have been advised to be vigilant of impending landslides.