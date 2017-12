The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) today issued a landslide early warning for the districts of Ratnapura, Galle Badulla, Hambantota, Kalutara and Matara.

The NBRO instructed people in the region to be on alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence and also to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises if the rain continues.