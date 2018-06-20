Land Rover announces 70th Anniversary Celebrations with Defender Outline on top of mountain

 After 70 years of all-terrain adventures and global expeditions, Land Rover has once again

taken the Defender to new heights.

 Spectacular 250m wide Defender outline drawn in the snow at 2,700m in the French Alps to

mark Land Rover’s 70th anniversary

 Defender outline created by snow artist Simon Beck who walked out 20,894 steps in sub-

zero temperatures

 Land Rover announces World Land Rover Day: 30 April 2018 marks 70 years since its

debut at the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show

 Drawing was a tribute to the Wilks brothers’ first sketch of the original Land Rover shape in

the sand of Red Wharf Bay, Anglesey, UK

 Celebration broadcast on World Land Rover Day will pay tribute to the original Land Rover,

as well as the luxurious Range Rover and versatile Discovery families

Stretching over 250 metres, the spectacular Defender outline was imprinted on the side of a

mountain in the French Alps. The one-off snow art was created to announce World Land Rover

Day on 30 April, exactly 70 years since the original Land Rover was first shown to the world at

the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show.

The unique image is a tribute to the moment when the engineering director of Rover, Maurice

Wilks, first sketched the shape for the original Land Rover in the sand of Red Wharf Bay and

proposed the idea to his brother Spencer, Rover's managing director. The forward-thinking

design was eventually christened the 'Land Rover'; the outline of which we now recognise as

the Defender. Those first sand sketches went on to create one of the most iconic vehicles in the

world and ultimately led to the creation a company that has become the most famous 4×4

manufacturer on the planet.

“Land Rover is an iconic brand around the world and the outline of the Defender is instantly

recognisable. To reach the landmark of 70 years is truly special and we will mark it with a year

of celebrations that represents Land Rover's ‘Above and Beyond’ spirit and honours the people

behind the world’s favourite SUVs.” Said, Prof Dr. Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO

Land Rover is inviting fans to join the celebrations in a World Land Rover Day online broadcast.

It stars the people who helped create the world’s most-loved 4x4s and Land Rover’s pioneering

technologies, from its Series Land Rover and Defender origins, to the introduction of the Range

Rover in 1970 and Discovery in 1989.

Driving a Defender to get close to the 2,700m to produce the high-altitude artwork, Beck then

walked 20,894 steps and 16.5km (10.2 miles) through the French Alps. He said: “Making my

snow art requires endurance, accuracy and strength – all attributes shared with the Defender.

Its iconic shape is so simple and recognised across the world; this must be the most

recognisable piece of art I’ve ever made.”

