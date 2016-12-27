Land deeds for Ampara within 2 yrs. – Anoma

Share ! tweet







Deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage says all long-term residents of Ampara district will be given deeds for their land within the next two years.

Dr. Gamage notes that 350 land deeds had already been provided to residents of Uhana.

She was speaking at a function to mark the third anniversary of a community welfare society at Samanabedda.

On the occasion, she handed over a loudspeaker set for the society.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister participated in a free spectacle distribution among the elders’ society at Ambalanoya in Damana.

She told the gathering that she intended to build libraries for all temples.