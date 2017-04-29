Lalith testifies in the Rs 600 million sil redi case

Share ! tweet







Lalith Weeratunga, the Secretary to the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday continued to testify in defence at the trial against Anusha Palpita and Lalith Weeratunga, who are indicted of abusing Rs. 600 million in Telecommunication Regulatory Commission funds, to distribute ‘Sil Redi’, in the run-up to the Presidential poll on January 8, 2015.

The charges in the indictment include the Abuse of Public Property and the violation of the Presidential Election laws. The packets containing the Sil Redi had carried a picture of the UPFA candidate Mahinda Rajapaksa.