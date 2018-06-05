Labrooy re-appointed Chairman of selectors

Sri Lanka Cricket named a new selectors panel for the national cricket team Monday after gambling allegations against the sport’s National Board President prompted government intervention.

The Sports Ministry stepped in to manage the Sri Lanka Cricket Board last week, after an Appeals Court suspended elections for the presidency to consider whether incumbent Thilanga Sumathipala should be allowed to contest for the presidency.

Sumathipala has been accused of alleged links to gambling in breach of International Cricket Council regulations. He denies any wrongdoing.

Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha announced the new selection panel after Sumathipala’s mandate ended on 31 May. The Court has suspended elections till 14 June at the earliest, with no fresh date confirmed for the vote.