A leading drugs trafficker Chamara Sandaruwan alias ‘Kudu Roshan’ was reportedly hacked to death by two unidentified men at Wanathamulla in Borella this morning.

Police said the incident had occurred near the M.H. Mohammed Grounds and that the 42-year-old resident of Wanathamulla had died on admission to the Colombo National Hospital. The Borella Police are investigating.