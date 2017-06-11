Korean actress ‘Changumi’ supports SL’s flood relief efforts

Korean actress Lee Young-ae has made a contribution of 56,000,000 Korean Won (50,000 US Dollars) to support flood relief efforts in Sri Lanka, following the extensive devastation caused to life and property after floods and landslides.

The Chairman of the Korea Foundation for Persons with Disabilities Lee Seong-gyu formally handed over Actress Lee Young-ae’s contribution to the Charge d’ Affaires of Sri Lanka in the Republic of Korea Sasanga Nikapitiya on Monday 5th June at the Sri Lanka Embassy in Seoul.

Actress Lee Young-ae indicated in a message that she was ‘deeply saddened to receive the news that the Sri Lankan people had lost their lives and houses due to the severe flooding’.

As the scale of the damage became increasingly extensive,’ she wanted ‘to help with the recovery efforts’ in whichever way she could. She also wished those affected people and their families an early recovery.

Actress Lee Young-ae is well known and much loved by the Sri Lankan people following her role as “Changumi” in the famous Korean historical drama ; “Dae Jang Geum” (“Sujatha Diyani”) which was serialized on Sri Lankan television and became extremely popular nationwide.

As the Advisory Chairperson of the Korea Foundation for Persons with Disabilities, Lee Young-ae also plays a positive role in improving awareness of disabilities and persons with disabilities among the general public. She also supports the under privileged in numerous ways. (LBO)