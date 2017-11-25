Kiriella promises hostel facilties for all undergrads

Minister of Higher Education and Highways Lakshman Kiriella told Parliament yesterday (24) that the government would completely solve university hostel problem by the end of next year.

Answering a question raised by UNP MP Buddhika Pathirana, the minister said that during the past two and a half years, the government had allocated approximately Rs. 50 billion for developing state universities.

“As a result, students’ struggles demanding physical resources are virtually non-existent. Besides, we have taken steps to develop the quality of university education as well. By taking these steps, we hope that we will be able to reduce student struggles further.”

Minister Kiriella said that from 30 June 2013 to 30 June 2015, two students of state universities had been expelled and 583 others suspended. Legal action had been taken against 37 students, he added.

Asked about disciplinary action against student leaders the minister said that no disciplinary action would be taken against students who engaged just struggles. “We accept the fact that the solution for such student struggles is not taking disciplinary action, but listening to them patiently as MP Pathirana says. At the same time, it should be noted that, if students damage properties or harm people during struggles then disciplinary actions will be taken against them.”