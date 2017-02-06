Killers of underworld boss arrested

Share ! tweet







Athurugiriya police last Thursday arrested two men who gunned down underworld figure ‘Chana" alias Illeperumage Don Chaminda Perera when he was leaving the Homagama Magistrate’s Court recently where he was charged with assault.

According to police the 37-year-old ‘Chana’ was a married resident of Gaminipura, Meegoda. He had been a ganja (cannabis) peddler, the police said.

The two suspects arrested in connection with the killing of "Chana" were close friends and residents of Gaminipura and Udupila, Imbulgodaa aged 28-years and 33-years.