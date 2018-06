Kerosene will be Rs 70 per litre from midnight Tuesday

Price per liter of Kerosene will be reduced to Rs 70 from midnight on Tuesday (12), according to State Minister of Fisheries, Dilip Wedaarachchi.

With the recent revision of fuel prices, the price of kerosene oil was increased by Rs. 57 and a price of kerosene oil went up to Rs 101 per liter.

However, the fisher community engaged in various protests stating that they could not carry out their fishing activities due increased the price of kerosene.