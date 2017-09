The Colombo Magistrate granted bail to the former Minister of Mass Media, MP Keheliya Rambukwella, and former Director-General of the State Printing Corporation, Jayampathi Bandara.

The Chief Magistrate, Justice Lal Ranasinghe Bandara granted personal bail of the amount Rs. 500,000 to each of the suspects.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption filed court cases against the two individuals for being in violation of the Bribery Act.