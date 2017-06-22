Karunanayake assures safety of Sri Lankans in Qatar

Sri Lankans in Qatar have been advised on measures to be taken in case of an emergency arising from the tense geopolitical conditions in the region, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ravi Karunanayake informed Parliament yesterday.

Making a ministerial statement, Karunanayke said that although expatriates had been warned of possible emergency situations, there was no danger of Qatar facing such circumstances.

“Sri Lankan expatriates in Qatar have been educated on how to act in an emergency situation through the Sri Lankan mission in that country,” the Minister said.

Saying that he had discussed the issue with his counterparts in all West Asian nations involved in the diplomatic conflict, Minister Karunanayake assured the House that Lankan expatriates in the country were not in danger.