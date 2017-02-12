Karuna forms new political party

Share ! tweet







Former deputy minister Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman on Saturday floated a new political party to press for all Tamil issues as he accused the main party representing the minority community of not doing enough for the Tamils.

The former top LTTE military commander, who later became a deputy minister in the former government, formed the Tamil United People’s Front in the eastern town of Batticaloa. The Tamil United People’s Front (TUPF) was formed with the objective of pressing for all Tamil issues, Muralitharan told reporters. He accused the main Tamil party Tamil National Alliance (TNA) of not doing enough for the Tamils. “It was us in the LTTE who created the TNA,” he said