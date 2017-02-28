Kalutara shooting suspects identified

Share ! tweet







Investigations have identified the involvement of two underworld gangs in Kalutara shooting which left seven dead including two prison guards, the officials said on Tuesday.

The police believe the Monday’s shooting incident was a result of a long dispute between three underworld groups from Colombo and Kaduwela. The police are also look out for a businessman from Athurugiriya whose double cab was reportedly used to block the prison bus before the shots were fired.

“This businessman has fled the area,” police spokesperson DIG Priyantha Jayakody said. Apart from that, a white colour van believed to have been used by the gunmen was also found in Moragahahena on Monday night.