Breaking News
Kalutara North OIC transferred on disciplinary grounds

Kalutara North OIC transferred on disciplinary grounds

The officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Kalutara North police station, Inspector Pradeep Ananda Silva, has been transferred with immediate effect on disciplinary grounds, police said.  

 He was ordered transferred to Colombo North Division by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara with approval of the National Police Commission (NPC).

 The IGP had recently stated that the Kalutara North OIC had failed in his duties with regard to the prison bus shooting incident, which had claimed the lives of 7 persons including 3 prison guards. 

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*