Junior handicraft exhibition, competition for students unveiled

The handicraft industry will be revamped with more sale centres islandwide in all parts of the country in par with state owned Laksala emporiums.

Industry and Commerce Minister Rishad Bathiudeen after attending the 'Shilpa Navoda’ programme held in Colombo said foreigners are also fond of Sri Lanka's traditional handicraft and ensured that handicraft sale centres will be set up in all districts, so that not only locals but foreign nationals too will be able to buy them and this could be also another foreign exchange earning industry in the future. A National Junior Handicraft Exhibition and Competition will be held in November this year.

The exhibition and competition is conducted by the Industries and Commerce Ministry in collaboration with the Education Ministry.

Minister Bathiudeen highlighted the value of training our present day generation the art of making traditional items such as bags, masks, furniture, stone carvings, crochet, beeralu lace, embroidery garments, sesath and flower pots oil lamps by using clay, reed, cane, wood, sea shells, coconut shells,brass, hand woven textiles, paper pulp, fibre, bamboos, coconut and palmyra leaves.

Bathiudeen further thanked the organizers of National Craft Council who are behind this handicraft exhibition and competition to accept the challenge of training school children in this subject.

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam directed Education Department officials to encourage school children to participate in the handicraft exhibition and competition by providing necessary raw material and related items.

Students of 250 schools in 25 districts will be given an opportunity to learn the art of manufacturing these traditional items during this year. National Craft Council, Chairperson Heshani Bogollagama said school children have already been educated on this exhibition and competition and district school competition will be conducted in October.