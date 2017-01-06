Judge CG Weeramantry passes away

Share ! tweet







\ Justice C.G. Weeramantry, former Judge of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka and former Vice-President of the International Court of Justice, has passed away at the age of 90. Christopher Gregory Weeramantry was a Judge of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka from 1967 to 1972.

He was a Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) from 1991 to 2000, serving as its Vice-President from 1997 to 2000. In the course of his professional career of over five decades as lawyer, legal educator, domestic judge, international judge, author and lecturer, Judge Weeramantry has touched on a wide variety of topics essential to peace, cross-cultural understanding and education.

He has written over twenty books and lectured extensively on these topics in over forty countries. Weeramantry also served as an Emeritus Professor at Monash University in Australia and was the President of the International Association of Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms (IALANA).

He taught international law and human rights and has written several works on those subjects and on comparative law. The Weeramantry International Centre for Peace Education and Research (WICPER) is based on Weeramantry’s philosophy and has his vast corpus of research and writing as an informational base from which to develop its programmes.

Judge Weeramantry received the UNESCO Peace Education Prize 2006 in recognition of his commitment and concrete undertakings in support of the concept and culture of peace through his career. –