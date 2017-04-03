JSA passes resolution seeking removal of Judge R. Kannan

Share ! tweet







Five resolutions including the removal of High Court Judge Ramanathan Kannan from his office have been unanimously adopted by the Judicial Service Association (JSA).

The decision was taken during a general assembly of the JSA, it was reported. Earlier, the JSA had apprised the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that the certain appointment would open the doors for the appointment of judges in a bid to achieve a personal gain or political leverage.

The JSA further states it has been recognized as illegal, the decision of Ramanathan Kannan to continue functioning as a High Court Judge, under the circumstances. The JSA further states this appointment has posed a threat to the independence of the judiciary and says it is of the view that this appointment is unconstitutional