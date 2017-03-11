Joint Opposition plotting to sabotage Parliamentary affairs – UNP

Share ! tweet







UNP Colombo District MP Mujibur Rahman accused the ‘Joint Opposition’ of carrying out an organized attempt to hinder the proceedings of parliament by acting against its agenda.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo regarding the recent events which had transpired in the House, he said that the MPs must abide by the decision of the Speaker and that if a wrong decision has been taken, the correct procedure is to bring a no-confidence motion against the speaker.

Joint Opposition leader Dinesh Gunawardena was suspended from parliament for a week yesterday (9) following a vote after the MP refused to heed the speaker and leave the House.

Meanwhile Parliament was adjourned till March 21 after members of the Joint Opposition continued to disrupt sittings yesterday. UNP Gampaha District MP Harshana Rajakaruna, who also addressed the press briefing, charged that the Joint Opposition is continuing to mislead the masses. He claimed that their plan is to say the same lie a thousand times in order to make it a truth.