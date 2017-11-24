Home / POLITICS / JO moves no confidence motion against Minister Musthapha

JO moves no confidence motion against Minister Musthapha

neo 14 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 54 Views

Members of the Joint Opposition (JO) group in Parliament handed over a no confidence motion against Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faiszer Musthapha to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday.

 

The motion was signed by 12 JO members and accuses the Minister of deliberately delaying the LG elections.

 

The motion was signed by MPs Dinesh Gunawardena,  Ranjith Zoysa, Dilum Amunugama, Udaya Gammanpila, Piyal Nishantha, Janaka Wakkumbura, Sisira Jayakody, Bandula Gunawardena, Weerakumara Dissanayaka, Vijitha Berugoda,Wimalaweera Dissanayaka  and Padma Udayashantha Gunasekera.

About neo

Check Also

President to visit South Korea next week

President Maithripala Sirisena would visit South Korea next week on a state visit in line with the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved