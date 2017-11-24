JO moves no confidence motion against Minister Musthapha

Members of the Joint Opposition (JO) group in Parliament handed over a no confidence motion against Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faiszer Musthapha to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday.

The motion was signed by 12 JO members and accuses the Minister of deliberately delaying the LG elections.

The motion was signed by MPs Dinesh Gunawardena, Ranjith Zoysa, Dilum Amunugama, Udaya Gammanpila, Piyal Nishantha, Janaka Wakkumbura, Sisira Jayakody, Bandula Gunawardena, Weerakumara Dissanayaka, Vijitha Berugoda,Wimalaweera Dissanayaka and Padma Udayashantha Gunasekera.