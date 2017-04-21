Japanese technical team arrives in Sri Lanka to inspect the Meethotamulla garbage collapse

A ten-member Japanese special technical team of experts has arrived in Sri Lanka to inspect the Meethotamulla garbage dump on a request made by the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe from Japanese government during his recent visit to Japan.

The Japanese special technical team, comprising environmentalists, waste management specialists and geologists, has visited the garbage dump landslide in Meethotamulla today and inspected the collapsed area at the site, the state TV Rupavahini reported.

The specialist team is expected to provide their advice on the prevention of garbage landslides and waste management to the relevant divisions.

The team will submit a special investigation report to the government very soon.