The contract for the construction of the third phase of Central Expressway from Pothuhera to Galagedera via Rambukkana had been awarded to the Japanese Taisei Corporation.

The estimated total distance from Pothuhera to Galagedera via Rambukkana is 32.5km.

Tokyo Mitsubishi Bank of Japan had agreed to provide funds of Japanese Yen 100 billion for the project, officials said.