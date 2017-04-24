Japanese experts present report to the President on Meetotamulla

Share ! tweet







The Japanese Experts Group presented their report on Meetotamulla Garbage Dump to President Maithripala Sirisena today (24) at the President’s Official Residence in Colombo.

Head of the Experts Group, Mitsutake Numahata handed over the report and made a power-point presentation to explain the recommendations of the group, the President’s Media Division said.

He said as a short term measure, the garbage dump should be stabilized to ensure there would not be further collapses.

Before the onset of the monsoon the shape of the dump should be streamlined and the base should be covered with polythene. As a secondary measure, the shape of the dump should be made symmetrical with a broad base to ensure proper distribution of the gravity.

The experts group also proposed long term measures to remove the dump by adopting 3-R system of reduce, reuse and recycle.