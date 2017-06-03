Japan gifts weather radars to Lanka

Secretary to the Disaster Management Ministry S. S. Meeyanwala yesterday said that the Ministry planned to install two Doplar Radar Systems covering the coastal areas which could forecast inclement weather.

He said the radars were to be installed in Pottuvil and Kalpitiya.

Meeyanwala said they were a gift from Japan and Tokyo would provide the technical expertise as well.

An agreement between the two countries will be signed in the next few days, in this regard.

The Ministry Secretary said that as the Doplar Radar System gifted by the US had been out of order, it had been sent back to America for repairs.