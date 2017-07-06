IUSF Convener Lahiru Weerasekara remanded further till July 19

The court remanded the Convener of Marxist party affiliated student union, Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Lahiru Weerasekara, who was arrested over damaging public property yesterday.

Maligakanda Chief Magistrate Dulani S Weeratunga remanded Weerasekara and 4 others arrested for forcibly entering the Ministry of Health and damaging public property June during a protest against the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine.

The Chief Magistrate rejected the bail applications submitted on behalf of the suspects and remanded the suspects until 19 July.

The suspects forcibly entered the Ministry of Health on 21 June during a protest against the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) and caused damages to the premises amounting to Rs 870,000.