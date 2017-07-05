Home / POLITICS / IUSF Convener and 4 others further remanded

The Convener of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Lahiru Weerasekara and four other university students have been further remanded till July 19 by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.

 

