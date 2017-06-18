ISIS recruiter targets SL, Indian, B’deshi youths

A fugitive chief recruiter of the Islamic State in the Indian subcontinent has targeted youths from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to involve them with the global terror outfit ISIS, the Daily Star reported on Friday quoting the NDTV.

According to the article, Mohammed Shafi Armar who is a tech savvy, has been operating on Facebook and other personal messenger services to allegedly contact, brainwash and recruit youths from the three nations.

He has been named a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” by the US on Thursday, becoming the first Indian leader of the terror outfit against whom America has sponsored sanctions.