Intermittent rains are expected today in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North Western Provinces, according to the Meteorological Department.

Coastal regions from Colombo to Hambantota through Galle will experience several spells of rain accompanied by southwesterly winds of between 30 to 40 kph.

Strong winds of 60 to 70 kph have been predicted for coastal areas of Puttalam to Mannar and through KKS to Trincomalee and Matara to Potuvil through Hambantota causing rough seas.