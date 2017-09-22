Interim report on new Constitution submitted by PM

The Interim Report of the Steering Committee, tasked with framing new Constitution was submitted by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to the Constitutional Assembly yesterday.

Presenting the report, the Prime Minister said the draft was not the final outcome of the process of formulating a new constitution, which would be completed only after continuous discussion in Parliament and the consensus of the general public.

The Constitutional Assembly established by Parliamentary Resolution of March 09, 2016 unanimously appointed a Steering Committee.The Steering Committee identified 12 main subject areas and assigned six of the subjects to Sub-Committees appointed by the Constitutional Assembly.

The reports of the six Sub Committees and another report by an ad-hoc committee appointed by the Steering Committee were tabled before the Constitutional Assembly on Nov. 19 and Dec. 10, 2016 respectively.

This Interim Report of the Steering Committee deals with the remaining six subjects that were not assigned to any Sub-Committee and contains principles and formulations that reflect the deliberations of the Steering Committee of the Constitutional Assembly that met 73 times between April 2016 and September 2017.

Included in this Interim Report are observations and comments by Members of the Steering Committee on the principles and formulations contained in the Report.

The Prime Minister said that the unity government had taken another step in fulfilling the pledge made on January 8, 2015 to bring in a new Constitution. “We intend to prepare a constitution that will benefit all Sri Lankans irrespective of their caste, creed or social standing. It is a constitution that will bring about a strong economy which will benefit all. We must take this opportunity to expand our democracy and build stable peace. These are areas that were deprived to us over the past three decades. It is essential to build a strong democracy which will ensure prosperity to all,” he said.