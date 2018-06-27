Influenza would rise again towards year end

Influenza would raise its head again in November, December and January, warns Prof. Sujeewa Amarasena of Karapitiya Medical Faculty.

Prof Amarasena said that infulenza had been reported in the months of May, June, November, December and January every year during the past ten years but recently there had been a severe condition in the Southern Province.

Addressing a meeting held at the Galle District Development Committee on Monday, Prof Amarasena said that there should be readiness to face the imminent threat. A comprehensive report would be prepared on the possible threat and would be handed over to the political authorities and the Ministry of Health to be ready for the possible influenza threat in the coming months to take precautions necessary.