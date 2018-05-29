Home / HEALTH / Influenza vaccine not available at govt hospitals – Actg. DG

Influenza vaccine not available at govt hospitals – Actg. DG

neo 17 hours ago HEALTH Leave a comment 67 Views

Acting Director General of Health Services Dr. Sarath Amunugama says that currently government hospitals do not provide the influenza virus vaccines.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Health Education Bureau (HEB), he also said that adequate rest is as important as medical treatment for those suffering from a fever, a cold or a cough and that it is the duty of parents to refrain from sending such children to school.

He stated that the influenza virus can be reported from any part of the country and that it normally spread between May-July and December-January each year.

