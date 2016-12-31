Inflation in Sri Lanka capital Colombo rises to 4.1 percent in December 2016

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka's inflation, as measured by the change in the Colombo Consumers' Price Index (CCPI) , increased to 4.1 percent in December 2016 from 3.4 percent in November, the Department of Census and Statistics reported on Friday.

The CCPI for all items for the month of December was 192.8 recording an increase of 1.9 index points or 0.99 percent compared to the month of November 2016 for which the index was 190.9. This was due to the increase of food items by 0.78 percent and increase of non-food items by 0.20 percent.

Year-on-Year inflation of Food Group has increased from 2.9 percent in November 2016 to 3.8 percent in December 2016 and that of Non-food Group has also increased from 3.8 percent to 4.4 percent during this period.

The 12-month moving average inflation rate for the month of December 2016 was 3.7 percent. The corresponding rate for the month of November 2016 was 3.6 percent.

The Department of Census and Statistics has commenced releasing National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) from October 2015 with a time lag of 21 days. However, CCPI is released on the last working day of each month.