Inflation in Sri Lanka capital Colombo declines to 7.1 percent in December 2017

Sri Lanka’s inflation, as measured by the change in the Colombo Consumers’ Price Index (CCPI), declined to 7.1 percent in December 2017 from 7.6 percent in the previous month, the Department of Census and Statistics reported Friday.

The CCPI for all items for the month of December 2017 increased by 0.7 index points or 0.51 percent to 122.9 from 122.2 in November 2017.

The increase in the index point by 0.51 percent was due to the increase of Food and Non Alcoholic Beverages items by 0.41 percent and increase of Non Food items by 0.10 percent.

Year-on-Year inflation of Food Group has increased from 13.8 percent in November 2017 to 14.4 percent in December 2017 and that of Non‐food Group has decreased from 5.0 percent to 4.2 percent during this period.

For the month of December 2017, on year to year basis, contribution to inflation by food commodities was 4.22 percent while the contribution of Non Food items was 2.92 percent.

The moving average inflation rate for the month of December 2017 was 6.6 percent. The corresponding rate for the month of November was 6.4 percent.