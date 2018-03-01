Home / Uncategorized / Inflation in Sri Lanka capital Colombo declines to 4.5 percent in February 2018

Inflation in Sri Lanka capital Colombo declines to 4.5 percent in February 2018

Sri Lanka’s inflation, as measured by the change in the Colombo Consumers’ Price Index (CCPI) , declined to 4.5 percent in February 2018 from 5.8 percent in January 2018, the Department of Census and Statistics reported.

The CCPI for all items for the month of February was 121.9 recording a decrease of 0.9 index points or 0.77 percent compared to 122.8 the month of December 2017. This was due to the decrease of food items by 0.87 percent and increase of non-food items by 0.11 percent.

The year-on-year (YoY) inflation of Food Group has decreased from 10.5 percent in January 2018 to 6.0 percent in February 2018 and that of Non‐food Group has remain unchanged at 3.8 percent during this period. For the month of February 2018, on year to year basis, contribution to inflation by food commodities was 1.78 percent. The contribution of Non Food items was 2.66 percent.

The moving average inflation rate for the month of February 2018 was 6.4 percent. The corresponding rate for the month of January was 6.6 percent.

 

