Inflation in Colombo rises to 6.1 percent in June 2017

Sri Lanka’s inflation, as measured by the change in the Colombo Consumers’ Price Index (CCPI), marginally increased to 6.1 percent in June 2017 from 6.0 percent in May, the Department of Census and Statistics reported on Friday.

The CCPI for all items for the month of June marginally increased by 1.62 percent to 120.1 from 118.2 recorded in May 2017. The increase in the index point was due to the increases of food items by 1.46 percent and non-food items by 0.16 percent.

Year-on-Year inflation of Food Group has decreased from 9.3 percent in May to 9.1 percent in June 2017 while that of Non‐food Group has increased from 4.6 percent to 4.8 percent during this period.

For the month of June 2017, on year to year basis, contribution to inflation by food commodities was 2.74 percent and the contribution of Non-food items was 3.35 percent.

The 12-month moving average inflation rate for the month of June 2017 was 5.5 percent. The corresponding rate for the month of May was 5.4 percent.

The CCPI is compiled to indicate average changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by households in urban areas of Colombo district.