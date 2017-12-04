Inflation in Colombo is 7.6 percent in November 2017

Sri Lanka’s inflation, as measured by the change in the Colombo Consumers’ Price Index (CCPI) , declined to 7.6 percent in November 2017 from 7.8 percent in the previous month, the Department of Census and Statistics reported Thursday.

The CCPI for all items for the month of November 2017 was 122.2 recording an increase of 1.4 index points or 1.16 percent compared to the month of October 2017 for which the index was 120.8.

Year-on-Year inflation of Food Group has increased from 12.6% in October 2017 to 13.8% in November 2017 and that of Non‐food Group has decreased from 5.8% to 5.0% during this period

For the month of November 2017, on year to year basis, contribution to inflation by food commodities was 4.05% while the contribution of Non Food items was 3.56%.

The moving average inflation rate for the month of November 2017 was 6.4%. The corresponding rate for the month of October was 6.1%.