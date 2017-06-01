Inflation in Colombo declines to 6.0 percent in May

Sri Lanka’s inflation, as measured by the change in the Colombo Consumers’ Price Index (CCPI) , declined to 6.0 percent in May 2017 from 7.3 percent in April, the Department of Census and Statistics reported on Wednesday.

The CCPI for all items for the month of May increased by 0.91 percent to 118.2 from 117.1 recorded in April 2017. The increase in the index point was due to the increases of food items by 0.66 percent and increases of non‐food items by 0.25 percent.

Year-on-Year inflation of Food Group has decreased from 8.6 percent in April to 9.3 percent in May 2017 and that of Non‐food Group has decreased from 6.3 percent to 4.6 percent during this period.

For the month of May 2017, on year to year basis, contribution to inflation by food commodities was 2.70 percent and the contribution of Non-food items was 3.27 percent.

The 12-month moving average inflation rate for the month of May 2017 was 5.4 percent. The corresponding rate for the month of April was 5.3 percent.