Inflation gone up

Sri Lanka's nationwide inflation in February 2017 determined under the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) increased to 8.2 percent from 6.5 percent recorded in January on an year-on-year basis, the Department of Census and Statistics reported on Tuesday.

The reason for increase in inflation was attributed to the increase in prices of food items.

The NCPI for all items for the month of February 2017 increased marginally by 0.54 percent to 119.9 from 119.3 in January. This monthly change was due to the increases of expenditure value of food items by 0.31 percent and non-food items by 0.23 percent respectively.