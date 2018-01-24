Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Sri Lanka , a short while ago, on an official two-day state visit on an invitation extended by President Maithripala Sirisena.

He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome with guard of honor and twenty one gun salute at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this evening.

Following the official welcome, the leaders of Indonesia and Sri Lanka will hold official bilateral discussions on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

Several Memoranda of Understanding are to be inked between the two countries during President Widodo’s visit.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will also have discussions on economic, trade and investment cooperation with President Widodo at a breakfast meeting on 25th January.