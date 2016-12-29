Indo-Lanka fisheries talks today

Share ! tweet







A Sri Lankan delegation headed by Secretary to the Ministry of the Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Development will leave for India today to hold a discussion pertaining to the longstanding fishermen issue between the two countries.

Issuing a statement the Fisheries Ministry said the main goal of the talks is to arrive at a permanent solution to the issue.

The First stage of the discussion pertaining to the fisherman issue took place in November this year in New Delhi, India. The second round of discussions will be held on the 2nd of January in Colombo.

The Ministry said a Joint Working Group of Sri Lanka and India will hold a meeting tomorrow and on Saturday ahead of the ministerial level meeting.

Accordingly, the Secretary to the Fisheries Ministry Mangalika Adhikari and Director General of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Development will participate at the discussion.

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Radha Mohan Singh will participate in the Ministerial Level Discussion due to be held in Colombo while Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Development Mahinda Amaraweera and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mangala Samaraweera will represent Sri Lanka.