Individual following Thajudeen identified

The CID today informed court that they have been able to identify an individual who was in a vehicle pursuing Wasim Thajudeen's vehicle on the night of his murder.

They have been able to make the breakthrough after studying CCTV footage of the day of the incident.

Thajudeen was found dead near the Salika Ground in Narahenpita in May 2012. His death was then described as an accident. However, later investigations revealed that this was a murder.

Two police officers including Senior DIG Anura Senanayake, who are in custody for concealing facts pertaining to the incident, were remanded further.