India’s pro-LTTE Tamil party leader Vaiko sentenced to judicial custody for sedition

Share ! tweet







A Chennai court on Monday has sentenced the pro-LTTE Tamil Nadu political leader, the general secretary of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), V. Goplasamy aka Vaiko to 15 days' judicial custody for speaking in favor of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2009.

The Tamil Nadu Police had filed the case against the MDMK leader for his speech in which he had warned that India would remain a united single country if the war against banned outfit LTTE in Sri Lanka was not stopped.

Vaiko, who has been seeking early disposal of the pending case, surrendered before the court on Monday and refused to apply for bail. Consequently, the magistrate had to remand a judicial custody, Indian media reported.

The Chennai police in 2009 booked him for charges including the Section 124 A (sedition) and 13(1)b of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2004.

The Indian government declared the LTTE a banned organization in 1994 after an LTTE suicide bomber assassinated former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.